Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $730,000 Holdings in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,325 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WOPEY. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter worth $41,000.

OTCMKTS WOPEY opened at $26.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.25. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

