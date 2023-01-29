Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $738,000 Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 76.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,093 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28,939 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SAP were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 364.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 88,881 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in SAP by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SAP by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,871,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in SAP by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,431,000 after buying an additional 7,407 shares during the period. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SAP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SAP from €122.00 ($132.61) to €115.00 ($125.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of SAP from €115.00 ($125.00) to €120.00 ($130.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SAP from €130.00 ($141.30) to €135.00 ($146.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SAP from €95.00 ($103.26) to €100.00 ($108.70) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.07.

SAP Stock Performance

About SAP

NYSE:SAP opened at $113.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.55 and a 200-day moving average of $97.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $128.16.

(Get Rating)

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.