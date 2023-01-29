Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $750,000 Holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) by 321.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,496 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period.

Shares of BST stock opened at $33.57 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52 week low of $27.45 and a 52 week high of $47.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average of $32.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

