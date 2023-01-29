Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $755,000 Stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,708 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the second quarter worth about $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 16.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Stock Performance

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $9.07 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $11.50.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0361 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

