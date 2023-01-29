Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $856,000 Stock Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,583 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Equitable by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,838,000 after purchasing an additional 854,689 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Equitable by 20.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,650,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,333,000 after buying an additional 5,799,164 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Equitable by 1.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,147,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,386,000 after acquiring an additional 220,775 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Equitable by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,451,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,394,000 after acquiring an additional 109,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Equitable by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,794,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:EQH opened at $31.23 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.34.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 11.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Equitable from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.56.

Insider Activity at Equitable

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $905,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,307 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,018.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Further Reading

