Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $888,000 Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,935 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 648.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,175,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vertiv news, Director Joseph J. Deangelo purchased 71,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $1,001,684.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VRT shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Vertiv from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen upgraded Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.75 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

NYSE VRT opened at $14.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $23.10.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 1.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is -16.66%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

