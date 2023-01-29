Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 2,113 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $85.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.64 and its 200 day moving average is $80.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.73. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.76 and a 52-week high of $89.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $1.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.05%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

