Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAX. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $497,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 11,390 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 119,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $23.57 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $26.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day moving average is $21.27.

