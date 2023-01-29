Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 4,234.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,186 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 115,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AQUA. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer cut Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.71.

AQUA opened at $47.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.71. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $48.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.72.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.13. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $504.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.90 million. Analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

