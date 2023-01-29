Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BMS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,987,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 40,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,585,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

FQAL opened at $46.96 on Friday. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $40.56 and a 52 week high of $53.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.48.

