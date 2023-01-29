Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 12,500 Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Myovant Sciences were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. 30.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MYOV opened at $26.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 2.20. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $27.02.

Myovant Sciences ( NYSE:MYOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $104.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Uneek Mehra sold 2,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $59,946.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,118. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 2,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $74,755.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 355,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,564,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Uneek Mehra sold 2,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $59,946.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 202,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,551 shares of company stock valued at $283,453 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MYOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

