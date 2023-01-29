Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,366 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,998,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,549,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,028,000 after buying an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Carlisle Companies from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of CSL opened at $248.47 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $211.06 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 13.48%. Analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 18.04%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

