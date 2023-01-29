Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 88,933 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 85.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,933 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 12.2% in the third quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 11.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 9.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 6.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $59.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $131.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of -89.77 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.04 and its 200 day moving average is $55.45.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $645.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.07 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on DocuSign from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.71.

In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,512,327.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,143,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at $67,512,327.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

