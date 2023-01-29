Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,841 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 77,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,019,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,381,000 after buying an additional 669,917 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $54.96 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $47.34 and a one year high of $57.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.02.

