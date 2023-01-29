Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 22,416 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,416 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in State Street were worth $13,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in State Street by 6.4% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 84,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 30.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of State Street by 25.3% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 47.5% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 14.9% during the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

State Street Trading Up 0.6 %

State Street stock opened at $90.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $103.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.04. The firm has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.57.

State Street Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on State Street from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on State Street to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America started coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.68.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

