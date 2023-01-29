SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.18.

SAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SAP from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised SAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Oddo Bhf cut SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from €130.00 ($141.30) to €135.00 ($146.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SAP from €122.00 ($132.61) to €115.00 ($125.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 364.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,567,000 after acquiring an additional 88,881 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in SAP by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SAP by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in SAP by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,431,000 after buying an additional 7,407 shares during the period. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $113.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.96, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.08. SAP has a 52 week low of $78.22 and a 52 week high of $128.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

