Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Stake Lowered by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,910 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,966.7% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 191.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $85,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total transaction of $94,311.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

SRPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.14.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $122.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.04. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.28 and a 1-year high of $134.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.29.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($1.73). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.37%. The company had revenue of $230.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.