Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WEC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,682,000 after purchasing an additional 65,287 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $92.77 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.80.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.59%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.