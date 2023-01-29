Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $352,000 Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QRVO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 208.8% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Qorvo by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on QRVO. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Qorvo from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Qorvo from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Benchmark reduced their price target on Qorvo from $152.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Qorvo from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.87.

Qorvo Stock Down 0.8 %

QRVO stock opened at $111.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.23. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.38 and a fifty-two week high of $144.31.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 15.34%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $370,136.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

See Also

