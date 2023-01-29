Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $385,000 Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,105 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in Expedia Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 4,840 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Expedia Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,411 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,121 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,064 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $896,510.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $116.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.63 and a 200-day moving average of $99.14. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 24.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

