Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 282 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,647,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 27.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 19.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Diageo by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Diageo by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($62.03) to GBX 5,100 ($63.14) in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.86) to GBX 4,500 ($55.71) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.12) to GBX 2,750 ($34.05) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,090.00.

Diageo Price Performance

About Diageo

Shares of DEO opened at $172.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.36 and a 200 day moving average of $178.09. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $160.09 and a 52-week high of $212.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53.

(Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

