Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Takes $327,000 Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 19.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,424,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,293,000 after buying an additional 3,322,373 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,018,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,530,000 after purchasing an additional 317,622 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,599,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,295,000 after acquiring an additional 67,704 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,391,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,293,000 after acquiring an additional 225,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,367,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,640,000 after buying an additional 143,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 301,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,853,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 301,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,853,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,741 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $215,287.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $215,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 238,611 shares of company stock valued at $9,506,562. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $41.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.43.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.61). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 10.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.68.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

