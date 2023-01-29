ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $510.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NOW. Truist Financial cut shares of ServiceNow from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $517.47.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE NOW opened at $458.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $403.10 and its 200-day moving average is $416.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.79, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $621.41.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total transaction of $200,071.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,429.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total transaction of $2,554,266.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,842,506. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total transaction of $200,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,429.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,654 shares of company stock worth $6,236,510 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.