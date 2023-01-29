Short Interest in Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Rises By 114.7%

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, an increase of 114.7% from the December 31st total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Daiichi Sankyo Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Daiichi Sankyo stock opened at $33.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.31. Daiichi Sankyo has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87.

Get Daiichi Sankyo alerts:

Daiichi Sankyo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Daiichi Sankyo Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals. Its products include drugs for the field of oncology such as Trastuzumab deruxtecan, Anti-HER3-ADC, Quizartinib, Milademetan, Valemetostat, Pexidartinib, Edoxaban, Prasugel, and Microgabalin. The company was founded on September 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Daiichi Sankyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiichi Sankyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.