Short Interest in Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Rises By 114.7%

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, an increase of 114.7% from the December 31st total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Daiichi Sankyo Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of Daiichi Sankyo stock opened at $33.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.31. Daiichi Sankyo has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87.
Daiichi Sankyo Company Profile
