Short Interest in Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Increases By 105.0%

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 105.0% from the December 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Disco Stock Performance
Shares of DSCSY opened at $60.09 on Friday. Disco has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.91.
About Disco
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Disco (DSCSY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.