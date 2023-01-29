Short Interest in Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Increases By 105.0%

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 105.0% from the December 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Disco Stock Performance

Shares of DSCSY opened at $60.09 on Friday. Disco has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.91.

About Disco

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process.

