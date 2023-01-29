Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the third quarter valued at $37,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 59.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 146.0% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.73.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Down 2.4 %

About Sibanye Stillwater

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $20.64.

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

