Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 276,811 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $17,993,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $845,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 67,268 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $67.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $51.82 and a 52-week high of $98.65.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor producer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.51). Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The company had revenue of $250.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.33 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

About Silicon Motion Technology



Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

