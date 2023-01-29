Skkynet Cloud Systems (OTCMKTS:SKKY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.21

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.21 and traded as low as $0.20. Skkynet Cloud Systems shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 5,100 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.21.

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc, an industrial middleware vendor, provides connectivity and data acquisition solutions to various industrial and office hardware and software products worldwide. The company offers DataHub software that includes applications for real-time graphical web display of data; connecting data from open process control, dynamic data exchange, and Modbus servers to analyze the status of factory production, embedded systems, or financial strategies; connecting data from MQTT clients to connect remote sensors and other cloud-based services; and data mirroring.

