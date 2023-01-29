Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Skyworks Solutions worth $8,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights raised Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.82.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SWKS opened at $111.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.68. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $148.74.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 23.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

