Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Acquired by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $10,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Snap-on by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Snap-on by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 51,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,459 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Snap-on by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Snap-on by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 14,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Snap-on by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 26,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.7 %

SNA opened at $244.45 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $250.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.49 and its 200-day moving average is $224.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SNA shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total value of $7,382,153.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,012,669.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total value of $7,382,153.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,012,669.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $1,915,469.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,541 shares in the company, valued at $18,359,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,166 shares of company stock valued at $11,337,057. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

