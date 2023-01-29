SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $459.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SouthState Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SouthState stock opened at $77.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.81. SouthState has a 52-week low of $72.25 and a 52-week high of $91.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.89.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of SouthState

In other SouthState news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. acquired 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.94 per share, for a total transaction of $497,322.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 58,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,328.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other SouthState news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. purchased 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.94 per share, for a total transaction of $497,322.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 58,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,328.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert R. Horger sold 3,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $323,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,655,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,557. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SouthState in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SouthState in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in SouthState by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in SouthState in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SouthState in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SouthState from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.20.

SouthState Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

