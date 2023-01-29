Spire Wealth Management Has $727,000 Stake in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,851 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNG. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 288.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 42,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 31,603 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $420,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $632,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 0.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 577,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period.

United States Natural Gas Fund Price Performance

NYSEARCA:UNG opened at $9.81 on Friday. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.10.

United States Natural Gas Fund Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

