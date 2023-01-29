Spire Wealth Management Has $747,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 197.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $63,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

FTEC stock opened at $104.16 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $86.19 and a twelve month high of $127.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.40 and its 200-day moving average is $100.06.

