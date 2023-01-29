Spire Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 75.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,351 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 154,770 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.97 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $113.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.49.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

