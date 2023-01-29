Spire Wealth Management Sells 16,915 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,915 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.2% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 88,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 82,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 21,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,111,310. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 21,150 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,111,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,866.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 39,800 shares of company stock worth $955,819. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $26.53 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The company has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average of $25.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

