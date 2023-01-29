Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Holdings Increased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 130.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,748 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,866,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,251,000 after purchasing an additional 595,068 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,282,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,627,000 after purchasing an additional 250,469 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,867,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,127,000 after purchasing an additional 91,039 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,375,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,351,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,826,000 after purchasing an additional 165,091 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

Shares of SRC opened at $42.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.45. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $48.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Spirit Realty Capital Announces Dividend

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.32). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $180.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.54 million. Research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 139.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $251,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,181.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

(Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.