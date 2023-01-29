Stifel Nicolaus Raises Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target to $66.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock.

LVS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, November 24th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.08.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

LVS opened at $58.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.04. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $59.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 44.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,854,683 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,195,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,378 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,652,595 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $212,085,000 after buying an additional 2,005,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,428,878 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $278,734,000 after buying an additional 1,966,755 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 703.2% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,780,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $66,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 903.3% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,494,319 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $54,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,385 shares during the period. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

