Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,765 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its stake in Stryker by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 528 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 218,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Stryker to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $257.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stryker Stock Performance

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $919,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $919,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,079 shares of company stock valued at $19,354,832. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYK opened at $254.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $279.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.50.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 46.66%.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.