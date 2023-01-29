Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.27

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.27 and traded as low as $8.05. Subaru shares last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 51,228 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FUJHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Subaru from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Subaru in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.58.

Subaru ( OTCMKTS:FUJHY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Subaru had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Analysts predict that Subaru Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Subaru by 179.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Subaru during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Subaru by 136.0% during the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 18,117 shares during the last quarter.

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes, and aerospace-related machineries and components.

