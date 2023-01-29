Synairgen (LON:SNG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.75

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 19.75 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 12.50 ($0.15). Synairgen shares last traded at GBX 13.85 ($0.17), with a volume of 1,251,966 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 15.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 19.69. The company has a market capitalization of £27.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.35.

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops SNG001, an inhaled interferon beta for the treatment of COVID-19; inhaled interferon beta (IFN-ß), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; IFN-ß that is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; and LOXL2 inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) disease.

