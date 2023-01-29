Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMHC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

TMHC stock opened at $34.46 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $34.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Activity

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.22. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 99,700 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $3,403,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,107,215.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 99,700 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $3,403,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,107,215.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 8,782 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $283,746.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,348.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,519 shares of company stock worth $3,977,288. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 32,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 25,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Further Reading

