Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.92.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMHC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance
TMHC stock opened at $34.46 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $34.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.68.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 99,700 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $3,403,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,107,215.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 99,700 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $3,403,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,107,215.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 8,782 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $283,746.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,348.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,519 shares of company stock worth $3,977,288. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 32,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 25,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.
About Taylor Morrison Home
Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.