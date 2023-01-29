Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,146 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,662 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 119.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 36,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 17,892 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 39,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 7,862 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 85.7% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 99,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $3,403,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,107,215.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 99,700 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $3,403,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,107,215.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $279,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,519 shares of company stock valued at $3,977,288 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMHC opened at $34.46 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.68.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.22. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TMHC. BTIG Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

