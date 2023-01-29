Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 11,889 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,889 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.18% of AZZ worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,096,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 53,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 144,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after buying an additional 75,003 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AZZ alerts:

AZZ Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AZZ opened at $41.76 on Friday. AZZ Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $50.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -39.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

AZZ Announces Dividend

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.05). AZZ had a positive return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $373.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was up 176.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. AZZ’s payout ratio is presently -64.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AZZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

AZZ Profile

(Get Rating)

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions to a broad range of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: AZZ Metal Coatings, AZZ Precoat Metals, and AZZ Infrastructure Solutions. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment provides hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing and plating, and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication and other industries through facilities located throughout the United States and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.