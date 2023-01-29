Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 15,846 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 193.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,846 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,802 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 300.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 24,785 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 10.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $85.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.58. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $91.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.31 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $297.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.92 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 7.94%. Analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $215,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Haemonetics from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Haemonetics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Haemonetics Profile

(Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.