Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 15,853 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,853 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ciena were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ciena in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Ciena by 115.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 98.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 28.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ciena from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ciena from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Ciena from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

CIEN opened at $51.03 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 51.03, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.22.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.83 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 4.21%. Ciena’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 11,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $555,546.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,294 shares in the company, valued at $4,703,711.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 11,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $555,546.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,294 shares in the company, valued at $4,703,711.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $166,651.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,210,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,128 shares of company stock worth $2,152,143 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

