Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 17,213 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 188.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,325 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,213 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Calix were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calix by 7.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Calix by 205.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,700,000 after buying an additional 105,006 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calix during the first quarter worth about $758,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Calix by 865.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Calix by 167.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Calix alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $353,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $353,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $223,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,205,072.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Calix Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE:CALX opened at $51.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.61 and a beta of 1.63. Calix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.59 and a 1 year high of $77.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.76.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CALX shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Calix from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Calix from $69.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Calix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Roth Capital started coverage on Calix in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Calix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Calix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Calix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.