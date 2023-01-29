Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 44,069 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 259.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,069 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of Highwoods Properties worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,829,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,040,000 after purchasing an additional 699,104 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,399,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,794,000 after acquiring an additional 55,672 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,312,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,641,000 after acquiring an additional 175,377 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,251,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,695,000 after acquiring an additional 68,008 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 30.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,086,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,435,000 after acquiring an additional 492,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $30.23 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.73. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Highwoods Properties to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

