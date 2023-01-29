Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 44,504 Shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) by 721.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,504 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sylvamo were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sylvamo by 202.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 58,413 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Sylvamo during the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Sylvamo by 18.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Sylvamo by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Sylvamo by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SLVM. Bank of America cut shares of Sylvamo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sylvamo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Sylvamo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLVM opened at $46.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.45. Sylvamo Co. has a 1 year low of $26.88 and a 1 year high of $57.38.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter. Sylvamo had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 142.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sylvamo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Sylvamo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Sylvamo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.