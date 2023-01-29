Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Catalent were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional bought a new position in Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Catalent by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $161,349.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,247.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $161,349.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,247.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,070.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,874 shares of company stock worth $233,414. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTLT opened at $53.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.12. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.69 and a 52-week high of $115.33. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). Catalent had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTLT shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.40.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

