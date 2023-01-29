Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.62 Million Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,544 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 13,836.4% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 107.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIM opened at $22.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.18. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.22, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $26.57.

KIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

